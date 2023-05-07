Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Invests $1.32 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.97. 11,954,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

