Algorand Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $30.25 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00057499 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00037806 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019612 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006144 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002540 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001015 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001109 BTC.
Algorand Profile
Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,440,693,439 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,368,280 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Algorand
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
