Algorand Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $30.25 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00057499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00037806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,440,693,439 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,368,280 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.