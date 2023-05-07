Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $312,911,000 after buying an additional 220,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $80,553,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $95,079,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,399.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 85,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,399.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,915 shares of company stock worth $776,025 and sold 23,617 shares worth $1,728,865. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $102.83.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.