Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,532 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $23,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $296.70 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.30 and a 200-day moving average of $291.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.