Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52), Yahoo Finance reports. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ADC opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.13%.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADC. Raymond James upped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

