Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$98.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$62.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$79.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$80.04 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$48.88 and a 12-month high of C$82.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1903676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 102.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 8,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

