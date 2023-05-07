AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Position Increased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AGCO by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $127.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.56. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $145.53.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

