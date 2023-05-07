Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,240 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,874,000 after purchasing an additional 513,343 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,717,000 after purchasing an additional 416,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,630,000 after purchasing an additional 379,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

MPC stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.