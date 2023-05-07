Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,344 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

