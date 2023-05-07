Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $548,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,081,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,488,000 after acquiring an additional 57,256 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.35 and a 200 day moving average of $164.54.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

