Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.08.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $333.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.15. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

