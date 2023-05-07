Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,649 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $5,753,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 3.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Articles

