AES (NYSE:AES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

AES Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. AES has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AES by 3,172.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

