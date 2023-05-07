Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,855 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,855 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after acquiring an additional 409,473 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,394,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $322.89 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.