Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New $286,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,306 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 648.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,123,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 973,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.60 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.