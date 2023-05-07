Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $14.20 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 129,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,202,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 346.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after buying an additional 125,741 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 187.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 58,667 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $132.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average of $120.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $137.55.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

