Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 602 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 40,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 37,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 76,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 76,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.67. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $303.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.