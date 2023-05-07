Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,798,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,427.4% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 56,210 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $154.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average is $162.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

