Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.65. 2,592,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,950. The company has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.