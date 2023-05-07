ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.44 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $817.36 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00025594 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019495 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018072 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,958.93 or 1.00030267 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002473 USD and is up 6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $822.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

