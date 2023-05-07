Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $72.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.03. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $73.01.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.



