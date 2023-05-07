Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA opened at $198.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average is $194.09. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

