Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 6,255 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

