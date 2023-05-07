Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 205 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $203.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.25. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.