Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 2.7 %

BK opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

