Abbrea Capital LLC Invests $215,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,637,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $143.65 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day moving average of $145.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,215 shares of company stock worth $1,992,786 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

