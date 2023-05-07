Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $630.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

