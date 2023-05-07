Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $205.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.47 and its 200 day moving average is $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

