888 Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $176.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.13. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,071 shares of company stock worth $2,841,093 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,124,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

