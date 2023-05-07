417,743 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Bought by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 417,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,000. Warner Music Group accounts for about 1.6% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.08% of Warner Music Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.

WMG stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

