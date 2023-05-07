3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,761 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 3M by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,814,000 after purchasing an additional 314,536 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in 3M by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,688,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Up 1.5 %

MMM stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

