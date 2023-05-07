3,750 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after acquiring an additional 371,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,468,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,990,000 after acquiring an additional 440,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,923 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

