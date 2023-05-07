3,357 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $16,382,411. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

NYSE TMO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $546.38. 962,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,420. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $210.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

