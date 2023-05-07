3,197 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 565,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 168,552 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:OC opened at $104.86 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.23.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.