23,171 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.