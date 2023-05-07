22,000 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Forge First Asset Management Inc.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,000. Mastercard comprises 3.0% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MA traded up $8.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.66. 2,683,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,498. The stock has a market cap of $364.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,554 shares of company stock valued at $236,646,413. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.