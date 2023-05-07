18,671 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.75. 4,613,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,491. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

