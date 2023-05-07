18,271 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. 3,770,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $55.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

