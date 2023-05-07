16,936 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

