1,450 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Forge First Asset Management Inc.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Pool accounts for 0.2% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of POOL traded up $9.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.96. The stock had a trading volume of 284,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,303. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.91 and its 200 day moving average is $337.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 23.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

