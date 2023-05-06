Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.34-5.44 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.34-$5.44 EPS.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $186.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.48. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 178,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

