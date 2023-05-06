Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s 9th Largest Position

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,680 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 2.9% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned approximately 0.09% of Zoetis worth $59,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $7.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.23. 4,224,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.48. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

