Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.29 billion-$7.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.

NYSE ZBH opened at $137.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.50.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $111,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

