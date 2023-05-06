Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading Up 8.6%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) shares were up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.05. Approximately 3,005,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,151,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on Z shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 12.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $706,016.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $706,016.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,822 shares of company stock worth $2,382,409. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,027 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 168.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.