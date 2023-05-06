Zcash (ZEC) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $36.38 or 0.00124297 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $594.09 million and $26.92 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00031149 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000866 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

