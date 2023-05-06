yOUcash Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $126.19 million and $655,926.72 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yOUcash has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash was first traded on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,739,785 tokens. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.

Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

Buying and Selling yOUcash

