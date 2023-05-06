York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Zacks reports. York Water had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.
York Water Stock Up 0.1 %
YORW stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. 29,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,025. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.56. York Water has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
York Water Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2027 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on York Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About York Water
The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.
