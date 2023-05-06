York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Zacks reports. York Water had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

York Water Stock Up 0.1 %

YORW stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. 29,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,025. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.56. York Water has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

York Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2027 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On York Water

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in York Water by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 126,806 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in York Water during the first quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in York Water by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,786,000 after buying an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in York Water by 652.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 49,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in York Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on York Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

