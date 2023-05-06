yearn.finance (YFI) Price Reaches $8,160.19 on Major Exchanges

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $269.00 million and approximately $15.59 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $8,160.19 or 0.27668148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,965 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

