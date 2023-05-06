Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $25.97. 4,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.38% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

