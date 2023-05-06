Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 23,703 shares trading hands.
Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Xtant Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTNT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xtant Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $805,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xtant Medical during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.
